Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 132,359 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.