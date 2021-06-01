Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

