Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King boosted their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

