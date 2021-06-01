Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.47. 40,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

