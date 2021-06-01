Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.30

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Marshalls stock opened at GBX 741.50 ($9.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 731.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 709.59. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 613.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.
In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total value of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,150.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.