Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 6,974 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 374.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

