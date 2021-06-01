Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 7,726 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 372.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

