Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 374.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

