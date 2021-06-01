Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,304,026 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $306.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.62 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

