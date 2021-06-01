Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 5,886 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $265.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

