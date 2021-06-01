Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Masimo were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

