Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 228.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.58 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.55 and its 200-day moving average is $353.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

