Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.39. Materialise shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -149.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.