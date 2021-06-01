MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 20,696 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 443,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
