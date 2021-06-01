MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 20,696 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MBI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 443,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MBIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

