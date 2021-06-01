Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

