Medtronic plc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

