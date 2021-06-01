Megacoin Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $386,334.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00505723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,513,699 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

