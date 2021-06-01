Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $1.68 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $29,694.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.