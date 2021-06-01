Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $411,365.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and $411,365.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.24 or 0.07096891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00184008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,420,233 coins and its circulating supply is 78,420,136 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.