Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.37 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $88,994.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01023777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.18 or 0.09904811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00091453 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,684,361 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

