Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.68 ($10.21).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching €11.10 ($13.06). The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.