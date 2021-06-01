Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

