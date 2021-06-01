Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) One Day Volume Tops $77,216.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $513.31 or 0.01380598 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $77,216.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00296825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00188642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00993831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,046 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.