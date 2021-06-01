Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.34. 225,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

