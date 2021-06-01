Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,342 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

