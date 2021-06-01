Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,938,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,415.70. 16,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,340.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,027.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

