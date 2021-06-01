Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 15,141 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,141 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. 165,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.