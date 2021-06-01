Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,902 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,795,395 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.