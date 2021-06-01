Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche Sells 990 Shares

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $88,585.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,174.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS MOG-A traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 63,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

