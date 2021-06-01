Morgan Stanley Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.42.

COST traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.65. 65,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.06. The company has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

