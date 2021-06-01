Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

