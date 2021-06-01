Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,256. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

