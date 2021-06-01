Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.72

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.72 and last traded at C$16.72, with a volume of 10957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.