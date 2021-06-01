MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 29th total of 628,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $9,431,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $468.13 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.