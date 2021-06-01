M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

