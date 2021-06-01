M&T Bank Corp Has $249,000 Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.