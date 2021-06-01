M&T Bank Corp Sells 141 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,996,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,363,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

