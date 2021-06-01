M&T Bank Corp Sells 165 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

