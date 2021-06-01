M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,858 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $53,523,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of VST opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $879,310. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

