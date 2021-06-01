Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and $419,813.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00083863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.01042749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.75 or 0.09698353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00091489 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Profile

MCI is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

