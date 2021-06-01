Mysterium Hits Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $23,559.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 90,825,425.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

