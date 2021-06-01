National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$95.70.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.92. The stock has a market cap of C$32.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

