Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GASNY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.