Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $20.84 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $213,661.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048292 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,672,233 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

