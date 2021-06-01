Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Navient stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

