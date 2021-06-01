Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,999 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,081.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 22,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

