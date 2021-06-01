Nelson Capital Management LLC Invests $242,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $377.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,591. The stock has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

