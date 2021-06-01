Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,411,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,659,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,672. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.