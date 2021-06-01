NEST Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.47 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.37 million and $2.47 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

