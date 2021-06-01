Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.30 and last traded at $66.30. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

