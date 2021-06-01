Neural Protocol (NRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $107,091.37

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $107,091.37 and approximately $1,423.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

